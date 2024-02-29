TMC suspends Sheikh Shahjahan from party, hours after arrest in Sandeshkhali case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan

Trinamool Congress on Thursday (February 29) suspended Sheikh Shahjahan, who was arrested this morning, from the party for six years. TMC leader Derek O'Brien made the announcement hours after the arrest of the party leader from the Sarberia area in the North 24 Parganas district. Shahjahan, who was the main accused in the alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing at Sandeshkhali.

“TMC has decided to suspend Sheikh Shahjahan from the party for six years,” O'Brien said at a press conference.

Shahjahan arrested

Shajahan's arrest comes a day after the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed that TMC leader can be arrested by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the West Bengal Police. On a request by the state's advocate general, the court clarified its order of February 26 in which it had ordered the arrest of Sheikh by the police authority. A division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam clarified that the court in its February 7 order had only stayed the constitution of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and West Bengal Police by a single bench to probe an attack on ED officials.

The division bench directed that it will be "open to the CBI or the ED also to arrest" the absconding Shajahan, noting that he has been on the run for a substantial period.