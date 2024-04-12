Sandeshkhali: CBI gets 50 complaints of crimes against women, land grab, on dedicated email ID on first day

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has received nearly 50 complaints related to alleged land grab, atrocities on women and other crimes on the first day after the agency launched an email ID on Thursday (April 11) to report such instances in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali village, officials said Friday. The CBI will now verify the truth behind the complaints before making any move to take action in the received complaints, sources said.

CBI begins verification process

The officials said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already started the process of verification of each complaint received on its email id and would start registering the FIR soon.

According to the sources, there are several complaints relating to alleged land grab by politically influential persons, in which it has been alleged that they have forcibly converted the agricultural lands into small fish farms.

Besides this, several complaints of alleged assault on women have also been received which are also being scrutinised for further action.

Sources said that the CBI will file a report before the Calcutta High Court before May 2 in compliance with its order.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali. The CBI had issued an email id - sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in for the people of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district to register their complaints relating to the matters.

"In pursuance to the order passed by the division bench of Calcutta High Court on April 10, 2024, the CBI has created a dedicated email in which complaints of persons of Sandeshkhali regarding crimes against women and forcible grabbing of land may be lodged," the CBI had said in a statement on Thursday.

The district magistrate was asked to publicise the email ID extensively within the locality and issue a public notice in vernacular newspapers with wide circulation, it added.

What had the High Court said?

The court also directed the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture, after conducting a thorough inspection of the revenue records and a physical inspection of the land alleged to have been converted.

The court asked the central agency to submit a comprehensive report to it on the next date of hearing on May 2.

The state government was directed to provide the required support to the CBI.

The agency is already probing three cases related to attacks on the Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali allegedly by a mob instigated by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

ALSO READ | CBI creates dedicated e-mail address for for complaints by West Bengal's Sandeshkhali victims