CBI creates dedicated e-mail ID for land-grab victims in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Sandeshkhali Case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has created a dedicated e-mail ID, sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in, for the victims of a land grab in Sandeshkhali, a village in West Bengal, officials said on Thursday. In this e-mail, villagers can report instances of land grabbing.

This move follows a Calcutta High Court order directing a court-monitored CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

E-mail ID created in compliance with High Court order

"The District Magistrate, North 24 Parganas has also been requested to give adequate publicity of the said e-mail ID in the locality and also issue a public notice in the vernacular dailies having a wide circulation in the areas as per the Hon'ble High Court's order," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

As per the sources, the central agency will start registering cases on the basis of the complaints received by it.

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe

The Calcutta High Court on April 10 ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, saying an "impartial inquiry" is required in the interest of justice and fair play.

The court also directed the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture, following a thorough examination of the revenue records and a physical inspection of the land in question.

The court set the next date of hearing for May 2 and instructed the central agency to submit a detailed report by then. Additionally, the state government was directed to extend full support to the CBI in its investigation.

It's worth noting that the CBI is already investigating three cases related to attacks on Enforcement Directorate officials in Sandeshkhali, allegedly incited by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

Also Read: Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into Sandeshkhali cases in big setback to Mamata Banerjee-led govt

Also Read: Calcutta HC slams Bengal govt over Sandeshkhali: 'Even if 1 per cent true, it's absolutely shameful'