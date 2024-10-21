Left Front announces candidates for upcoming bypolls in West Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Representative image

The Left Front has officially announced its candidates for the upcoming by-elections in five out of six assembly seats in West Bengal, scheduled for November 13. This strategic move aims to bolster the party's political presence and regain lost influence in crucial constituencies.

The announced candidates include Arun Kumar Barma from the Forward Bloc for Sitai, Padam Oraon from the RSP for Madarihat, Debajyoti Mazumdar from CPI(ML) for Naihati, Mani Kuntal Khamrui from CPI for Medinipur, and Debkanti Mahanti from CPI(M) for Taldangra. The candidate for the Haroa constituency is yet to be announced.

These by-elections were necessitated by the resignation of MLAs who were elected to the Lok Sabha in the recent parliamentary elections. The Left Front is keen to capitalize on these opportunities to re-establish its foothold in the assembly, especially after failing to secure any seats in the last assembly elections in 2021.

In the previous assembly polls, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) captured five of the six seats in question, while the BJP held the Madarihat constituency.