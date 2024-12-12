Mamata Banerjee opposes 'One Nation, One Election', calls it 'unconstitutional and anti-federal'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

One Nation, One Election: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Modi government over its push for "One Nation, One Election", calling the move "unconstitutional and anti-federal."

In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that the proposed legislation for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was an attempt to centralise power and undermine India's democracy.

TMC MPs to oppose One Nation, One Election

"The Union Cabinet has bulldozed their way through with the unconstitutional and anti-federal One Nation, One Election Bill, ignoring every legitimate concern raised by experts and opposition leaders. This is not a carefully considered reform; it's an authoritarian imposition designed to undermine India's democracy and federal structure," she wrote.

"Our MPs will oppose this draconian legislation tooth and nail in Parliament. Bengal will NEVER bow to Delhi's dictatorial whims. This fight is about saving India's democracy from the clutches of autocracy!" she added.

Modi Cabinet approves 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the crucial 'One Nation, One Election' Bill which is likely to be tabled in the ongoing Winter Session, said the sources. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has termed as "historic" the idea of the 'one nation, one election', and claimed that the move will be cost-effective and governance-friendly. On several occasions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the concept of holding simultaneous polls, asserting it's the need of the hour.

According to sources, the Cabinet's approval is currently limited to holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies, while elections for municipalities and panchayats have been excluded "for now," despite recommendations from a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind to include them in a phased manner.

Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, have repeatedly expressed concerns about the proposed reform, arguing that it could disrupt the federal structure of the country, undermine regional parties, and concentrate power at the Centre.

The BJP has defended the idea as a measure to streamline governance and reduce election-related expenses, but critics have questioned the feasibility and implications of holding simultaneous polls across India's diverse and vast landscape.

