SC grants bail to Partha Chatterjee in money laundering case linked to Bengal cash-for-school job scam

Former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday was granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-school job scam in the state. The top court said that the lower court should decide on framing of charges against Partha Chaterjee on December 31.

Advocate Mukul Rohatagi appearing on behalf of Partha Chatterjee, during the last hearing, had said that the former minister had been in jail for the past two years and two months and he should be granted bail.

In April, this year, the Calcutta High Court refused to grant bail to Chatterjee in the case. The Supreme Court said that Chatterjee will be released on February 1, 2025. If the framing of charges and examination of witnesses is done first, he could be released immediately after that as well.

However, he will not be appointed to any public post except being a member of the Legislative Assembly.