Google Pixel 9a price and Specifications leaked ahead of much anticipated launch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Pixel 8a (Representational image)

The Google Pixel 9 series made its global debut, including in India, just a few months back. This flagship series launched four models, one of which is a foldable smartphone. Now, Google is gearing up to introduce the most affordable model in this lineup, the Pixel 9a. This highly anticipated device could be hitting the market soon, with its pricing and some features already making waves online. Its design is expected to mirror that of the other phones in the Pixel 9 series.

As an upgrade to the Google Pixel 8a that was released earlier this year, this mid-range smartphone from Google is set to offer various enhancements. Expect improvements in both the camera capabilities and hardware features. Reports suggest that the Pixel 9a might feature the latest Tensor G4 chipset along with advanced AI functionalities. According to Android Headlines, this smartphone is likely to start at around USD 499 (approximately Rs 42,000) and will be available in color options like Iris, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

Google Pixel 9a specifications (expected)

This forthcoming smartphone could sport a 6.285-inch Actua display, boasting a peak brightness of up to 2,700 nits and supporting HDR. The display is expected to be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and powered by the in-house Tensor G4 chipset, featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. Like its premium counterparts in the Pixel 9 series, it may also include a dedicated Titan M2 security chip.

The Pixel 9a is anticipated to come with configurations of 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, along with storage options ranging from 128GB to 512GB. It will run on the latest Android 15 operating system, while being equipped with a robust 5,100mAh battery that supports 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging. Google is also expected to provide OS and security updates for an impressive seven years with this device.

On the camera front, the Google Pixel 9a is likely to feature a dual-camera setup on the back, led by a 48MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). Complementing this setup will be a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP front-facing camera for selfies.

ALSO READ: Hackers exploit Myntra's refund glitch, defraud company of crores