Friday, December 13, 2024
     
Kolkata doctor rape case: RG Kar Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh gets bail

On November 29, the CBI had filed a chargesheet in connection with the RG Kar Hospital financial irregularities in which it has named former principal of the medical establishment Sandip Ghosh as the prime accused.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Kolkata Published : Dec 13, 2024 16:49 IST, Updated : Dec 13, 2024 16:57 IST
Sandip Ghosh gets bail.
Image Source : PTI CBI officials with the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh

The Special CBI court in Kolkata on Friday granted bail to former principal RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh in connection with the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at the establishment. 

