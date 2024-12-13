Kolkata doctor rape case: RG Kar Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh gets bail

The Special CBI court in Kolkata on Friday granted bail to former principal RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh in connection with the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at the establishment.
More details to be added.
Inputs from Onkar Sarkar
The Special CBI court in Kolkata on Friday granted bail to former principal RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh in connection with the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at the establishment.
More details to be added.
Inputs from Onkar Sarkar
Top News
Related West-bengal News
Latest News