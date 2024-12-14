Four Indians stuck in Syria reach Delhi, thank embassy for evacuation efforts

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Indians evacuated from Syria reach Delhi

Amid the political turmoil in Syria, four Indians, who were evacuated from Syria, arrived at Delhi Airport. Expressing happiness on reaching India, they praised the efforts undertaken by the Indian embassy to ensure their safe return. India has evacuated all nationals from Syria who wished to return home after rebel forces toppled President Bashar Assad's government in the Arab nation. The unrest in the country saw the collapse of the Syrian government on Sunday as the rebels took control of the capital Damascus. The capturing of several other important cities and towns in Syria followed it.

During interacting with reporters after reaching Delhi, one Indian national said, "I went there 15-20 days ago. We did not know this would happen. The Indian Embassy evacuated us. First, they took us to Lebanon and then Goa, and today we have reached Delhi. We are happy that we have reached our country. The Indian Embassy helped us a lot. They brought us on a bus from Syria to Lebanon as flights are not operating in Syria. Then, they brought us to Goa in a flight and then they brought us to Delhi."

What did the MEA say?

Earlier on Friday, the MEA in its weekly media address said, "We have evacuated all Indian nationals in Syria who wished to return home following recent developments in that country. So far, 77 Indian nationals from Syria have been evacuated"

MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters that the Indian embassy personnel in Damascus accompanied them to the border, after which India's mission in Lebanon received them and ensured their immigration.

Jaiswal added that the embassy had arranged their boarding and lodging in Beirut and their travel back home. "Most of our nationals have already returned to India and the remaining will be arriving later today or tomorrow," he said.

On Monday, India urged for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process which can bring stability to the country. The MEA said that India is monitoring the situation in Syria and underlines the need for all parties to work collectively towards preserving the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Arab nation.