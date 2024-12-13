Allu Arjun sent to 14-day judicial custody in Sandhya Theatre stampede tragedy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is making headlines on Friday for all the wrong reasons. Earlier today, he was arrested by the Hyderabad Police in connections to Sandhya Theatre woman death case. Now, the National Award-winning actor has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. As per the latest development, Allu Arjun's lawyers will appeal against the action and move to high court. The horrifying incident took place on December 4 at midnight during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. When the actor arrived at the location, fans went berserk and a stampede-like situation broke out, which took the life of a 39-year-old woman.

The incident took the life of a woman named Revathy and left several injured. The case has been registered against Allu Arjun under four sections including Sections 3(1) Red with 3/5 BNS. Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 118(1), the punishment can range from one year to ten years. Watch India TV's exclusive video of Allu Arjun being taken into judicial custody.

Two days after the incident, Allu Arjun shared a video expressing his grief and announcing Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved family as a 'goodwill gesture'. He also offered to cover all the medical expenses of the injured members.

About the victim

Following the incident, a complaint was also filed against the theatre and the actor. The woman, who died in the chaos, was identified as Revathi, a resident of Dilsukhnagar. She had come to watch the premiere show of Pushpa 2 with her husband Bhaskar and their two children Tej (9) and Sanvika (7).

