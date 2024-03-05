Tuesday, March 05, 2024
     
Calcutta High Court Judge Abhijit Ganguly tenders resignation from his post, likely to enter politics

Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Ganguly sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu with copies to CJI DY Chandrachud and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta HC TS Sivagnanam.

Reported By : Manish Bhattacharya Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Kolkata
Updated on: March 05, 2024 12:37 IST
Image Source : FACEBOOK Calcutta High Court Judge Abhijit Ganguly.

In a significant development, Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Ganguly resigned from his post on Tuesday (March 5). According to reports, he is likely to join politics ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu with copies to CJI DY Chandrachud and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta HC TS Sivagnanam, sources said. Earlier in the day, Justice Ganguly came to his chamber at the high court, following which the resignation letter was sent.

Will Justice Ganguly join politics? 

On March 3, Justice Ganguly had declined to comment on whether he intends to enter politics, stating that he would address all media inquiries after submitting his resignation.

Notably, he has issued several directives instructing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe allegations of irregularities in the recruitment processes of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided schools.

