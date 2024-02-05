BJP's unique protest: 'Feeds' honey to Mamata Banerjee's photo over offensive remark on PM Modi | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@BJP4BENGAL Screenshot of the video of the BJP's supporters feeding honey to Mamata Banerjee's photograph. unique protest: 'Feeds' honey to Mamata Banerjee's photo over offensive remark on PM Modi

In a distinctive form of protest, BJP supporters gathered in Kolkata to express their discontent with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During a rally organised by the BJP's youth wing in Kolkata, party supporters took an unusual approach to protest Mamata Banerjee's offensive language against PM Modi. They symbolically "fed" honey to Mamata Banerjee's photograph as a gesture to encourage more respectful language.

Reminder of Bengal's rich language heritage

In addition to the honey-feeding demonstration, BJP workers carried copies of 'Barnaparichay,' a popular primer written by Iswarchandra Vidyasagar. This move aimed to remind Mamata Banerjee of the richness of the Bengali language and the cultural heritage of the state.

Condemnation and call for cultural respect

Indranil Khan, a BJP youth leader, expressed his condemnation of Mamata Banerjee's language against PM Modi, stating that it goes against Bengal's cultural values and heritage. The symbolic honey-feeding gesture was portrayed as a step towards encouraging respectful dialogue.

TMC responds

The Trinamool Congress responded by emphasising the need for self-introspection within the BJP. They accused the state's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, and other leaders of using derogatory language against Mamata Banerjee. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh insisted that an apology from BJP leaders for their expressions should precede any reconciliation.

Political spat continues

The political spat between the BJP and TMC continues, with both parties highlighting instances of disrespectful language. While the honey-feeding protest seeks to emphasise cultural values, the call for mutual respect in political discourse remains central to the ongoing tensions.

