BJP indulging in 'gimmick show' ahead of Lok Sabha elections through Ram Mandir inauguration: Mamata Banerjee

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people expected to attend the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony.

January 09, 2024
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the January 22 consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying the saffron party was indulging in a "gimmick show" ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

While addressing a public programme at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district, the TMC chief said she does not believe in dividing people on religious lines.

Will never allow discrimination between Hindus and Muslims: Mamata

"Yesterday I was asked about Ram Mandir... I believe in a festival which takes everyone together, talks about everyone... Do whatever you want, you are doing a gimmick before the elections, do it, I have no problem but disregarding people of other communities is not right... I will never allow discrimination between Hindus and Muslims as long as I live..."

The CM asserted that "she does not support festivities that exclude other communities".

"I believe in festivities that take along people from all communities and speak about unity. The BJP is doing it (Ram Mandir inauguration) under court instruction but doing it before Lok Sabha polls as a gimmick show," she said.

