Ghaziabad name change proposal passed in Corporation amid Jai Shri Ram slogans

The proposal to change the name of Ghaziabad was passed with a majority in the Municipal Corporation. The next step will be Uttar Pradesh government's approval.

As soon as the proposal to change the name was passed in the meeting of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, slogans of Jai Shri Ram, Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai started echoing in the house. According to the information, only two councilors opposed the proposal to change the name of Ghaziabad. Now the proposal to change the name of Ghaziabad will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh government. Ultimately the name of this city will also be decided from there.

The names of many railway stations and districts have been changed so far in Uttar Pradesh. In November 2023, once again the discussion about changing the name of an important district of the state intensified. This time, preparations are being made to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh. Actually, a proposal was brought to Aligarh Municipal Corporation to change the name of Aligarh. This proposal has been passed by the Municipal Corporation. In such a situation, the path to convert Aligarh into Harigarh has become even easier.

Report by Zuber Akhtar