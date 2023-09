Updated on: September 05, 2023 13:12 IST

Top 10 Sports News : Ravindra Jadeja created a new history in Asia Cup, one mistake of Virat Kohli proved costly

Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets against Nepal. With this, he has become the joint highest wicket taker for India in the ODI Asia Cup. Jadeja has taken 22 wickets in 15 innings. At the same time, Irfan Pathan took 22 wickets in 12 innings.