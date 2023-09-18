Monday, September 18, 2023
     
Updated on: September 18, 2023 14:50 IST

Mohammed Siraj Dedicates Man Of The Match Prize Money To Sri Lankan Groundstaff

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj on Sunday dedicated his prize money in the Asia Cup 2023 final to the groundsmen in Sri Lanka for their superlative efforts amid the terrible weather conditions.
