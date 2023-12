Updated on: December 22, 2023 12:50 IST

Second Indian Captain KL Rahul secures ODI Series Victory in South Africa I Sports Wrap I 22 Dec

The Indian cricket team won the 3rd and the final ODI of the series against South Africa to clinch the series 2-1 at Paarl. The Men in Blue topped the Proteas challenge with a 78-run win in the 3rd game as Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh showed their brilliance.