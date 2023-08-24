Thursday, August 24, 2023
     
R Praggnanandhaa Exclusive Interview: Lost the last game of Chess WC but Praggnanandhaa won the heart

India's R Praggnanandhaa lost in the finals of the Fide World Chess World tournament, at the age of 18. Praggnanandhaa missed out on creating history, lost to world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway, the third day's decision came through tiebreak. The first 2 days' betting ended in a draw between them
