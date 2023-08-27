Updated on: August 27, 2023 14:58 IST

ODI WC 2023: Will Virat Kohli accept his close friend's advice, will play at number 4 for the WC ?

Ab de Villiers has given suggestion regarding Indian batting. De Villiers believes that Virat Kohli is perfect to bat at number four. De Villiers also agreed that Kohli's record at number three is very good, but on the other hand he suggested that Virat can bat at number four as well.