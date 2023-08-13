Sunday, August 13, 2023
     
  5. ODI WC 2023 : Will Ben Stokes comeback out of the retirement on the request of Jos Buttler , can he repeat 2019 heroic for English Team ?

Updated on: August 13, 2023 20:12 IST

ODI WC 2023 : Will Ben Stokes comeback out of the retirement on the request of Jos Buttler , can he repeat 2019 heroic for English Team ?

ODI World Cup defending champions England are keen to bring in one of their heroes of the 2019 World Cup Ben Stokes back into the team. Stokes retired from the 50-over format in 2022 but leads England in the longest format. England will reportedly request the all-rounder to make a comeback for WC.
