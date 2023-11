Updated on: November 24, 2023 16:16 IST

Mohammad Shami Opens up on Mitchell Marsh's World Cup Trophy Act| Sports Wrap

India TV Sports Wrap covers all Sports News from National to International Sports. In today's Sports Wrap Mohammed Shami opens on Mitchell Marsh's feet over the World Cup Trophy act, says 'I am hurt', Suryakumar Yadav becomes the second Indian to win Player of the Match on T20I captaincy debut.