Updated on: March 12, 2024 14:47 IST

Al-Nassr suffer shock exit from AFC Champions League | Sports Wrap

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr have crashed out of the AFC Champions League quarterfinals after losing to Al-Ain in a penalty shootout. While, the ongoing Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha is gradually tilting in favour of Mumbai.All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.