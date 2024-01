Updated on: January 19, 2024 18:59 IST

Indian women's hockey team to face Japan at FIH Olympic Qualifiers | January 19th | Sports Wrap

The Indian women's hockey team would look to seal a win against Japan in the 3rd and the 4th place playoff at the ongoing FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Ranchi to seal a berth at the Paris Olympics. All of that and more in today's sports wrap.