Updated on: March 29, 2024 14:18 IST

Rajasthan Royals Beat Delhi Capitals To Earn Two Crucial Points | Sports Wrap

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals to earn two crucial points, Riyan Parag wins player of the match award in Rajasthan's win over Delhi, Royal challengers Bengaluru to face Kolkata Knight Riders. Watch the full video for more sports updates!