  Former Indian Cricketer Robin Uthappa makes a shocking statement on Virat Kohli. Also talks about the 100 century record of Sachin Tendulkar.

Former Indian Cricketer Robin Uthappa makes a shocking statement on Virat Kohli. Also talks about the 100 century record of Sachin Tendulkar.

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa made a big statement about Virat Kohli, Uthappa said- Virat does not take tension of new records. Uthappa told that Virat may break Sachin's record of ODI hundreds, but his focus is only on helping the team win. Records come later.
