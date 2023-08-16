Wednesday, August 16, 2023
     
  5. Cricket Express: Ticket registration for ODI World Cup begins, till when Team India will be dependent Virat-Rohit's trust?

Updated on: August 16, 2023 12:41 IST

ODI WC 2023 is to be organized in India. The tournament will be played from October 5 to November 19. Ticket sales will be started by ICC from 25 August 2023. Before the ticket sale, a link was shared by the ICC and information was given to register before the ticket sale.
