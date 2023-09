Updated on: September 14, 2023 20:41 IST

Sports Fatafat: Asia Cup match between Pakistan-Sri Lanka, Paras's big statement on Shami, Know all latest sports news

Mohammed Shami has not got many opportunities to play in Asia Cup 2023. He played only one match in the current edition of the tournament, against Nepal. On Shami's selection, India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said that it is not easy to keep him out. See other big news from the sports world here