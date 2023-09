Updated on: September 14, 2023 14:22 IST

Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul himself revealed his 'poll', said something shocking in praise of Kuldeep

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav is currently proving to be a match winner for Team India. Kuldeep Yadav has taken India to the final by taking 9 wickets within 24 hours in the last two Super Four stage matches of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.