Watch what PM Modi said on Farmers protest in all-party meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while expressing regret over the vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the United States on Saturday reiterated that the government proposal given to farmers on January 22 still stands and should be communicated to all by the leaders of the political parties. The prime minister quoted Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar while informing the leaders of all parties about the government's stand on farm laws.