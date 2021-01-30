Saturday, January 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Watch what PM Modi said on Farmers protest in all-party meet

News Videos

Watch what PM Modi said on Farmers protest in all-party meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while expressing regret over the vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the United States on Saturday reiterated that the government proposal given to farmers on January 22 still stands and should be communicated to all by the leaders of the political parties. The prime minister quoted Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar while informing the leaders of all parties about the government's stand on farm laws.
Pm Modi All Party Meet

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News