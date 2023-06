Updated on: June 27, 2023 12:49 IST

UP Kaushambi Encounter: 1.25 lakh prize crook Gufran killed in Encounter

UP Kaushambi Encounter: In the encounter at 5 in the morning, the STF killed the crook Gufran with a reward of 1.25 lakh.. After the encounter, the police from the spot A carbine, a pistol and a bike have been recovered.