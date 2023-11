Updated on: November 29, 2023 18:57 IST

Trapped Workers in Uttarkashi Tunnel Endure Harrowing First 24 Hours describing a Challenging Ordeal

In an exclusive with ANI, Vishwajeet Kumar Verma and Subodh Kumar Verma shared their harrowing 17-day experience within the confines of the Silkyara Tunnel. Initially facing distress during the first 24 hours, they expressed gratitude for the provision of essential supplies.