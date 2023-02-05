Sunday, February 05, 2023
     
Updated on: February 05, 2023 17:17 IST

Threat Call Received To Blow Up Ram Temple Complex In Ayodhya

Shaligram reached Ayodhya on February 1, from which the idol of Lord Shri Ram would be made. On February 2, Ayodhya received a threatening call, who made this call, the police is investigating.
