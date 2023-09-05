Tuesday, September 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Team India Squad For World Cup 2023 has been announced; See List

News Videos

Updated on: September 05, 2023 17:14 IST

Team India Squad For World Cup 2023 has been announced; See List

BCCI has announced India's 15-member squad for World Cup. Rohit Sharma is set to lead the Men in Blue for the first time in the 50-over mega event.
Team India Squad World Cup 2023 Team India

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News