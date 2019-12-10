Tuesday, December 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Supreme Court to hear Article 370 petitions from today

News Videos

Supreme Court to hear Article 370 petitions from today

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 10, 2019 9:02 IST ]

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice N.V. Ramana, will from today begin hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to abrogate the special rights of Kashmiris by diluting Article 370

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoToday Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Tuesday, December 10, 2019