Updated on: February 14, 2023 12:20 IST

Amit Shah On J&K: 'Terrorism is decreasing in Jammu-Kashmir after the removal of Article 370'

Home Minister Amit Shah said that since 1950, it was on our agenda to remove Art 370 from Jammu & Kashmir. Now with the manner in which development work is going on in J&K, the way terrorists and terror attacks are decreasing this is being proved.