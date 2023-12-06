Wednesday, December 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Super 50 : Watch Top 50 news of The Day

News Videos

Updated on: December 06, 2023 12:42 IST

Super 50 : Watch Top 50 news of The Day

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph had said the assailant was killed in retaliatory firing by Gogamedi's security guards. One of Gogamedi's security guards sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire with the assailants.
Super 50 Pm Modi Rajasthan New Cm Modi Balaknath Chhattisgarh New Cm Name Rahul Gandhi Rajasthan Election Election 2023

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News