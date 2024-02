Updated on: February 28, 2024 13:38 IST

Super 100: BJP MLAs under the leadership of former CM Jairam Thakur meet the Governor today

BJP MLAs under the leadership of former CM Jairam Thakur will meet the Governor today... This meeting is considered important after the defeat of Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi in ​​the Rajya Sabha elections.