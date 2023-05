Updated on: May 19, 2023 10:51 IST

Siddaramaiah and DK ShivaKumar come to Delhi today

Karnataka New CM News: After the resolution of the chair issue in Karnataka, the swearing-in will now take place tomorrow at 12:30 pm at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Siddaramaiah will take oath as CM while DK Shivakumar will take oath as Deputy CM.