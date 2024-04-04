Thursday, April 04, 2024
     
  5. Sanjay Singh Walks Out Of Jail After Supreme Court Grants Bail | First Visuals Surface

Updated on: April 03, 2024 23:45 IST

Sanjay Singh Walks Out Of Jail After Supreme Court Grants Bail | First Visuals Surface

AAP leader Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case, connected to the Delhi excise policy case.

