Updated on: December 02, 2023 16:53 IST

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: Can Ashok Gehlot ditch alternate govt trend or will BJP storm back?

Rajasthan has voted in the Assembly elections, to whom, we will come to know soon on the counting day. While the BJP remains confident to bloom lotus once again, Congress hopes to retain power, ditching the 25-year-long alternate government trend in the state.