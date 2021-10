Updated on: October 23, 2021 7:20 IST

Punjab Govt to probe Amarinder Singh's Pakistan friend Aroosa Alam's links with ISI

Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has said a probe would be carried out to ascertain whether Aroosa Alam, a Pakistani journalist who has been visiting former chief minister Amarinder Singh for several years, has links with the ISI.