Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
  PM Narendra Modi to chair maiden Ganga Council meet in Kanpur today

PM Narendra Modi to chair maiden Ganga Council meet in Kanpur today

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 10:14 IST ]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanpur to attend a meeting of National Ganga Council on Saturday, the PMO said.

According to the Prime Minister's office, Modi will review the progress of work done and deliberate on aspects of cleaning the Ganga.

