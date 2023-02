Updated on: February 04, 2023 22:45 IST

Obstacle in the path of Sanatan.. Brother, he did not leave this too!

Shaligram reached Ayodhya on February 1, from which the idol of Lord Shri Ram would be made. On February 2, Ayodhya received a threatening call, who made this call, the police is investigating. Now the threatening video from Purva Champaran far away from Ayodhya is going viral. The threatening video