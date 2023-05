Updated on: May 04, 2023 19:58 IST

Muqabla: Gangster Anil Dujana Killed By Up STF, Contract Killer Committed Heinous Crimes For 20 Yrs

Another mafia got buried in the mud today in Uttar Pradesh….Anil Dujana..the most dreaded gangster of western UP 18 murders more than 60 cases.UP government is looking at neither caste..nor religion…whoever did UP People were looted, tortured, murdered, everyone is being accounted for one by one.