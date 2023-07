Updated on: July 30, 2023 10:40 IST

ISRO launches PSLV-C56 carrying 7 Singaporean satellites from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C56) carrying carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR satellite along with six co-passengers satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at at 6:31 am on Sunday