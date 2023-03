Updated on: March 26, 2023 8:54 IST

In UP politics of 'stork' came on CM Yogi's dog 'Golu', Akhilesh Yadav made this demand

For the last few days, a stork has become the centre of UP's politics. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has urged CM Yogi to search UP with a stork as you love Golu, even if the name changes. Akhilesh Yadav targeted the government by tweeting one after the other.