Updated on: July 21, 2024 22:06 IST

Muqabla: Taken without much thought, says Jayant Chaudhary on Yogi's Kanwar Yatra order

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and Bharatiya Janata Paraty (BJP) ally Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday demanded the Uttar Pradesh government roll back its order that eateries along the Kanwar route must display the names of their owners.