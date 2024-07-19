Saturday, July 20, 2024
     
Updated on: July 19, 2024 23:26 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: All food shops to display 'name' of owners along Kanwar Yatra routes, orders CM Yogi

In a massive move, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered all roadside eateries to display the "name and identity" of their owners along the Kanwar Yatra route across the state.

