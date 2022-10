Updated on: October 03, 2022 7:54 IST

Hyderabad News: Hyderabad में भीड पर ग्रेनेड अटैक की साज़िश नाकाम, ISI के 3 लोग आरोप में हुए गिरफ्तार

Hyderabad City Police on Sunday arrested three people including Abdul Zahed who was involved in several terror-related cases in Hyderabad for allegedly being involved in clandestine activities and conspiring to hurl grenades on public gatherings.As per the police, the intelligence units received specific information that Abdul Zahed along with his associates has received a consignment of four hand grenades and was going to carry out sensational terror attacks in Hyderabad, Telangana.#hyderabad #isi #indiatv