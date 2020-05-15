Friday, May 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Hindu girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam in Sindh amid global corona crisis

News Videos

Hindu girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam in Sindh amid global corona crisis

Hindu girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam in Sindh amid global corona crisis. Maulvi Mian Mitthu, close to Imran Khan, has been accused of abducting the girl.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X